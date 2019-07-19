Rapper Tay-K found guilty of murder in 2016 slaying during home invasion

A North Texas jury found Tay-K guilty of murder Friday morning, CBS Dallas reported. The 19-year-old rapper faces between 5 and 99 years in prison for the 2016 slaying of Ethan Walker during a home invasion.

The jury previously asked to see evidence presented when the medical examiner testified about the 21-year-old victim. The group took another look at autopsy photos, as well as the single bullet that killed him. Walker was shot in the stomach after he told the rapper and a group of other robbers that he didn't have any drugs or money.

The rapper, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, wasn't the person who fired the gun that killed Walker, and his attorneys argued that was one of the reasons he should be found not guilty.

The man who shot Walker was sentenced last year to life in prison. Prosecutors have said McIntyre was charged with murder because he recruited the triggerman and organized the robbery.

Prosecutors made their case arguing that he knew the plan to steal drugs and money from the house in Mansfield would end with someone being shot. A 15-year-old girl reportedly planned the home invasion robbery. Earlier this week, one of her friends testified that she reached out to the rapper on Instagram, believing he could get guns for the robbery.

He responded to her saying he didn't have a gun, but his friends did and he knew one who was "trigger happy." Six other defendants had already reached deals or had been convicted in the case.

The teen gained notoriety when he went on the run after the murder and recorded a song and video about fleeing titled "The Race." The track reached No. 44 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was remixed by a number of artists, including 21 Savage and YBN Nahmir.

Its success frustrated Texas State District Judge Wayne Salvant, who denied the rapper's bond in March and spoke out against the song's popularity.

"It's my understanding that people throughout this country have 'Free Tay-K' signs up or 'goto' funds to fund his defense and this court has a problem with that. I don't know what this country has become when people can go out and allegedly commit heinous crimes and be glorified for it," Salvant said.