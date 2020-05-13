Target security guard breaks arm during fight with men who allegedly refused to wear face masks

A Target security guard broke his arm during a brawl with two men after they were confronted for allegedly not wearing masks, Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Monday. The would-be shoppers were charged with assault, police said.

The two suspects, identified as 31-year-old Philip Hamilton and 29-year-old Paul Hamilton, entered a Target on May 1 in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles with no masks on, according to police. They were called out for not wearing masks in the retail store and escorted out, the LAPD said.

"As they approached the exit, one suspect, suddenly without provocation, turned and punched a store employee, causing him and the suspect to fall to the floor. While on the ground, the store employee broke his left arm," police said.

Surveillance footage of the incident showed the brawl unravel between the suspects, security guard and other workers in an aisle. The employee was seen grabbing his arm moments after the fight. He was taken to a local hospital and was treated for his injuries.

The men were arrested on the same day and charged with felony battery. Their bail was set at $50,000.

A mandate issued in Los Angeles County last month made it mandatory for people to wear masks and coverings at essential businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses may refuse entry to anyone not wearing a face covering.