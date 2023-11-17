Tanzania confirms intern believed taken by Hamas in Israel is dead

Bodies of 2 hostages found near Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, Israel says

The Tanzanian government on Friday confirmed the death of Clemence Felix Mtenga, an agricultural intern who was believed to have been kidnapped in Israel during the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas.

Mtenga, 22, was working in Israel during the Oct. 7 attacks, one of 260 Tanzanians studying agriculture as part of an agreement between the Israeli and Tanzanian governments.

An undated photo of Clemence Felix Mtenga. Israel Foreign Ministry

He was believed to be one of the roughly 240 people taken hostage by Hamas.

Details of how Mtenga died or where or how his body was found weren't released by either government. Another Tanzanian student, Joshua Mollel, also believed to have been taken by Hamas, is still missing, the Tanzanian government said.

Officials have said that a number of foreign nationals are believed to be among the Hamas hostages. Thailand reports that at least 23 Thais, mostly agricultural workers, are believed to have been abducted by Hamas, The Associated Press reported. Many more may be missing and 32 have been reported killed.

The Israeli government confirmed the deaths of two hostages this week. The bodies of Noa Marciano, a 19-year-old Israeli soldier, and 65-year-old Yehudit Weiss, who was abducted by Hamas from kibbutz Be'eri, were both found in buildings near Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The Israeli military launched a ground operation at the hospital, which it claims Hamas has used as a command center, early Wednesday morning.

Tanzania's foreign ministry said they are communicating with the Israeli government to ensure Mtenga's remains are sent home for burial.