Tanker truck explosion: Fuel truck bursts into flames after crash outside Belgrade, Maine

A fuel truck burst into flames after colliding with an SUV in Belgrade, Maine, on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Maine State Police

A delivery truck carrying thousands of gallons of fuel collided with an SUV and burst into flames Wednesday morning in Maine, officials said. Both drivers were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Maine State Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Routes 27 and 135 outside Belgrade, Maine, about 10 miles northwest of Augusta. State troopers on the scene told CBS affiliate WGME-TV the SUV failed to yield when crossing Route 27 and was hit by the fuel truck.

The truck caught fire, sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles. State police said the truck was carrying 9,500 gallons of fuel at the time of the crash.

Officials told WGME that both drivers were injured in the crash but managed to avoid being burned. State police said both drivers were taken to a hospital in Augusta. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The crash shut down Route 27 for several hours while firefighters allowed the fuel to burn itself out. The flames subsided by early Wednesday afternoon.

The state Department of Environmental Protection was among the agencies that responded to the crash. Officials were monitoring nearby wells and streams for fuel runoff, WGME reports. Department officials said the smoke could irritate those with preexisting medical conditions over the next several hours.