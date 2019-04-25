Tamron Hall gives birth to first child at 48 years old

It's been an exciting year for TV host Tamron Hall. She announced the premiere date for her new talk show last month – and on the same day announced she was pregnant and secretly married.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old had another life update, announcing to the world that she and her husband had welcomed their son, Moses.

"Moses & Mama!!" Hall wrote, sharing a photo of herself wearing a hat with her son's name, and holding the baby. "I can't wait to introduce y'all to my #sonshine. Photo credit: Dad who can't stop crying tears of joy. Thank y'all for the love and support. It got us here."

In March, Hall posted a video of herself dancing to the ever-popular children's song "Baby Shark" on Instagram. She held a children's book and moved it to reveal her bump. The host kept the news under wraps until she was 32 weeks pregnant.

In another post shared on the same day, Hall revealed more details about her pregnancy. "I've wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all," she wrote.

"So, it's clear a daytime talk show isn't the only thing I've been trying to produce!"

Earlier that day, Hall announced that her talk show, "Tamron Hall" will premier on September 9, 2019.

"There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles," the post continued. "My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We're in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we'll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful."

Hall has not posted any of her husband, but many have reported he is music executive Steven Greener.

Ahead of the birth, Hall shared her labor playlist on Twitter. It included Prince's "Diamonds and Pearls," Al Green's "What a Wonderful Thing Love Is" and "Three Little Birds" by Bob Marley and the Wailers.