Car-racing teens accused of killing woman, injuring her toddler

TAMPA, Florida -- Two Florida teenagers are facing vehicular homicide charges after police say one struck and killed an Ohio woman and seriously injured her 21-month-old daughter while racing on a street alongside Tampa Bay. Tampa police reported that a Ford Mustang driven by 18-year-old Cameron Herrin struck 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger of Jeromesville, Ohio, as she was pushing her daughter Lillia's stroller across the street on Wednesday.

The mother was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say Herrin was racing a Nissan driven by 17-year old John Barrineau. Both are charged with street racing, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury. A passenger in the Mustang, 20-year-old Tristan Herrin, was charged with street racing.

Jack Berres, who said he heard the accident from inside his apartment, told CBS affiliate WTSP that he "heard the screeching, heard the cars hit."

Berres told the station he ran downstairs and saw that the woman and girl had been struck along Bayshore Boulevard.

"I never want to see anything like that.," Berres said. "And then you see the yellow tape, and carrying a baby, running a baby to an ambulance."

Lawyers for the three charged couldn't immediately be located.