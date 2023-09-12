Tampa police investigating death of former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams

Police are investigating the death of former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams following allegations that he was given unprescribed drugs during his hospital stay.

Officials from the Tampa Police Department said they were informed of allegations that 36-year-old Williams, who was hospitalized in early September following a construction site accident in Hillsborough County, Florida, was provided unprescribed narcotics by a visitor.

"We take all allegations of criminal activity seriously, and detectives are working tirelessly on this active investigation. Additional information may be provided as it becomes available," police said in a statement to CBS News.

Williams' cause of death is still pending as police work on their investigation, Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's spokesperson Chris Wilkerson told CBS News.

"The cause of death is pending further study and the initial case study cannot be released yet because the case is currently an open active criminal investigation," Wilkerson said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Williams' former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced his passing and offered their condolences to family and loved ones.

Rest in Peace, Mike Williams ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/6ppABCvTJk — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 12, 2023

"We are saddened to hear of the untimely death of Mike Williams, which has left our organization, his former teammates, and fans with heavy hearts," the team said in a statement. "We send our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones as they mourn this tragedy."

The Buffalo, New York, native was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round in the 2010 NFL Draft. At the time,

Williams was a star wide receiver at Syracuse for three seasons, according to Syracuse University which posted a statement on their website.

"We're saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former Syracuse student-athlete Mike Williams," said Director of Athletics John Wildhack. "We extend our deepest sympathies to Mike's family, friends and everyone in the Syracuse football family who knew Mike."

His first few years with the Buccaneers were standouts, including his rookie season where he led the team with 65 catches for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns, CBS Sports reported.

Williams finished out his career playing for his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.