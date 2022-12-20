Police and good Samaritans rescue great-grandmother and child trapped under car

Police in Tampa released bodycam footage showing the rescue of a great-grandmother and small child who were trapped under a car after a driver ran them over while backing out of a parking lot.

On Sunday, Tampa Police and Fire Rescue responded to report of a pedestrian-involved car accident in the parking lot of an apartment complex and found an 80-year-old woman and her 3-year-old great-granddaughter pinned beneath a Toyota Corolla.

‼️𝐌𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇‼️ Had it not been for the quick actions of Cpl. Baker, good Samaritans and Tampa Fire Rescue firefighters, a grandmother and a young child may not have made it out of this accident alive! Body-worn camera captured the rescue on Sunday, December 18, as #YourTampaPD responded to a pedestrian-involved car accident in the parking lot of the Arbor Ponds Apartment Complex at 📍2901 N Dale Mabry Highway. An 80-year-old woman and her 3-year-old great-granddaughter were pinned beneath a car. The driver struck the victims as he was backing out of a parking spot. He said he did not see the woman pushing the child in a stroller as they returned from the grocery store and accidentally backed his vehicle over both victims. After feeling a bump, the driver said he assumed it was a large storm drain and attempted to pull forward. When the vehicle did not move, he became aware that he had struck someone. With the help of neighbors, who used a hydraulic jack to raise the car from the ground before first responders arrived, Cpl. Baker was able to pull grocery items out from between the woman and the car, allowing her to breathe. He worked with firefighters to cut the child out of her stroller, and ultimately, pull both victims to safety. “𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘊𝘱𝘭. 𝘉𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳’𝘴 𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘤𝘬 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘮𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘹𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘛𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘢 𝘗𝘰𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘥𝘰 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘺, 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺’𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘶𝘱𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘢 𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘦 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦,” 𝘀𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗺 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗮𝘄. “𝘞𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘬𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘚𝘢𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘛𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘢 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘫𝘶𝘮𝘱𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘮𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘨 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘢 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘦𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘊𝘩𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘢𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘬 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘧𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺.” Posted by Tampa Police Department on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

According to police, the pair were returning from the grocery store when a driver accidentally hit the two while backing out of a parking spot.

"After feeling a bump, the driver said he assumed it was a large storm drain and attempted to pull forward. When the vehicle did not move, he became aware that he had struck someone," police said.

A group of unidentified good Samaritans used a hydraulic jack to raise the car before first responders even arrived.

Once at the scene, police Cpl. Lance Baker helped the woman stuck under the car to breathe by removing grocery store items from between the woman and the car, police said. Baker also worked with firefighters to cut the child out of her stroller, before they were able to safely remove both of them from under the vehicle.

First responders cut the child out of her stroller before safely removing her and her great-grandmother from under the vehicle. Tampa Police

In a statement, Interim Chief of Police Lee Barcaw applauded Baker for his poise under pressure and suggested that the 80-year-old and great-granddaughter are on the mend for the upcoming holidays.

"We are proud of Cpl. Baker's quick actions and calmness under pressure while helping this family," Barcaw said. "We are thankful for the good Samaritans and Tampa firefighters who also jumped into action to help make sure this grandmother and young child will get a chance to see another Christmas this week."