Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs to square off in Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, 31 to 26, to advance to Super Bowl 55. Later Sunday night, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs took home the AFC Championship with a 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills, securing a spot in a second straight Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 55 is scheduled to be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, making this the first time in Super Bowl history that one of the competing teams will be playing in their home stadium.

The last time a team competing for the NFL championship played in their home stadium was in 1966, when the Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field, one season before the start of the Super Bowl era.

Twice in Super Bowl history, California teams have played in the same city as their home field, but in a different venue. The Los Angeles Rams, who at the time called the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum home, played at the Rose Bowl in Super Bowl 14. The San Francisco 49ers played at Stanford Stadium in Super Bowl 19, but their home games were played at Candlestick Park.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates their 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Getty Images

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who played with the New England Patriots for 20 seasons, led Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl appearance since they won it in 2003. Until this season, that was Tampa Bay's only Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Brady will be appearing in his 10th Super Bowl, having already won six, both high marks for any player in NFL history.

Brady will face off against Patrick Mahomes, who earned the title of Super Bowl MVP after leading the Chiefs to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. Super Bowl 55 is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 7 and will air on CBS.

CBS, CBS News and CBS Sports are divisions of ViacomCBS.