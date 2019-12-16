Tamara Ecclestone, Formula 1 heiress, robbed of jewelry worth $66 million in London raid
London police are investigating the theft of $66 million worth of jewelry reported stolen from the palatial home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.
The stolen jewelry, which included precious rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding present, Reuters and the Sun newspaper reported.
The Metropolitan Police said officers went to the home on Friday evening after receiving reports of a burglary. No arrests have been made.
"Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident," a family statement read, adding that the family's private security team is cooperating with police.
Formula 1 driver Jenson Button and reality star Kim Kardashian West have both been victims of high-profile robberies in recent years.
After the raid, Ecclestone posted a Bible verse on Instagram, citing Luke 8:17.