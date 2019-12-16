Live

Formula 1 heiress robbed of jewelry worth $66 million in London raid

London police are investigating the theft of a large cache of "high value jewelry" reported stolen from the palatial home of heiress Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone.

Reuters and the Sun newspaper reported the stolen jewelry was worth about 50 million pounds ($66 million) and included precious rings, earrings and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding present.

Tamara Ecclestone attends the "Frozen 2" European premiere at BFI Southbank in London, November 17, 2019. Keith Mayhew / SOPA Images via AP

The Metropolitan Police said officers went to the home on Friday evening after receiving reports of a burglary. No arrests have been made.

"Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident," a family statement read.

The family's private security team is cooperating with police, the statement said.

Formula 1 driver Jenson Button and reality star Kim Kardashian West have both been victims of high-profile robberies in recent years.

After the raid, Ecclestone posted a Bible verse on Instagram, citing Luke 8:17.

First published on December 16, 2019 / 10:33 AM

