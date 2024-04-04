Taiwan earthquake search and rescue efforts continue with dozens still listed missing and 10 confirmed dead

Emergency workers were searching Thursday for dozens of people still missing after Taiwan was hit by its strongest earthquake in decades. At least 10 people have been confirmed killed by the 7.4 magnitude temblor that struck as people headed to work on Wednesday.

Serious damage has been reported all around the island, and intense rescue efforts were still underway to find those missing.

Dashcam video captured the harrowing moments when boulders came crashing down a steep mountainside onto a highway, plowing into one car and prompting other drivers to beat a hasty retreat from the area.

More than 1,000 people were injured by the quake and, as of Thursday, more than 100 were still listed as missing across the mountainous island.

Rescue teams demolish a severely damaged building following an earthquake, April 4, 2024, in Hualien, Taiwan. ANNABELLE CHIH/Getty

In one remote valley, a drone spotted a group of miners who were left stranded on a cliff when the quake sparked landslides that wiped out all the roads.

CBS News partner network BBC News was at the epicenter of the quake zone, where locals told correspondent Rupert Wingfield-Hayes they were worried an aftershock could completely topple one building left leaning at about a 45-degree angle by the temblor.

Workers were busy trying to reinforce the base to stabilize it even as rescuers carefully searched the building for any survivors.

Emergency personnel stand in front of a partially collapsed building, leaning over a street in Hualien, Taiwan, April 3, 2024, after a major earthquake hit the island. SAM YEH/AFP/Getty

The earthquake struck right as children were starting their school day, including American Kevin Geiger's 8-year-old daughter.

"The teachers said, 'go under the table, under the table!'" Claire said of her dramatic morning.

"I was really happy that she was being calm and, not to freak out," her father said.

Taiwan was still feeling aftershocks on Thursday, but Claire told CBS News she wasn't scared, because her school taught her what to do.