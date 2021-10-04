U.S. warns China to "cease" as record number of Chinese military flights test Taiwan's airspace

Hong Kong — China's military has flown a record number of aircraft sorties into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone over the last four days. The People's Liberation Army flights testing Taiwan's airspace represent the most aggressive military posturing to date from China, and they drew a warning from the Biden administration late on Sunday evening.

"The United States is very concerned by the People's Republic of China's provocative military activity near Taiwan, which is destabilizing, risks miscalculations, and undermines regional peace and stability," the U.S. State Department said in a statement. "We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan."

On October 1, as modern China celebrated the 72nd anniversary of its founding, 38 People's Liberation Army aircraft flew close to southwest Taiwan before circling back. The next day, Chinese planes flew 39 more sorties. Sunday saw 16 more flights, all following a similar path.

On Monday, hours after the warning to China from Washington, Taiwan's defense ministry said another 52 Chinese military planes had entered the island's air defense zone — by far the most ever in a single day — bringing the total over four days to 145 flights.

Taipei has scrambled its own aircraft in response, issued radio warnings and deployed air defense missile systems as it monitors the Chinese aircraft. Those planes included Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, considered a core element in China's military strength, along with Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jets and Xian H-6 twin-engine bombers, which analysts expect to become central to China's bomber force in the 2030s. Shaanxi Y-8 ASW turbo transport submarine hunters and Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning aircraft were also on display, testing Taiwain's resolve to defend its airspace.

China considers democratically-governed Taiwan a renegade province. President Xi Jinping, widely seen as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, has vowed to reunify the island, and he hasn't ruled out the use of military force to do so.

Taiwan and its approximately 24 million people — a population on par with Australia's — consider the island a sovereign nation. The U.S. and its allies try to walk an incredibly fine line: A pledge to defend Taiwan from external threats is literally written into U.S. law, but Washington also does not treat Taiwan as an entirely independent nation.

Under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, passed by the U.S. Congress after Washington switched official diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taipei, Washington is obligated to support Taiwan's defense capabilities against China.

In August, the Biden administration approved its first arms sales to Taiwan — a $750 million proposal that includes howitzer artillery units, armored vehicles and machine guns. The Trump administration in 2020 approved a $1.8 billion arms deal to Taiwan. Past sales have also included fighter jets and missiles.

This year, the Economist Intelligence Unit ranked Taiwan as the most democratic country in East Asia, and the 11th most democratic in the world. China, labelled an authoritarian regime, was ranked at number 151.

The Washington-based Freedom House organization ranked Taiwan as the second-freest country or territory in Asia after Japan, and the seventh freest in the world. The group ranked China as "not free."

When contacted by CBS News, Taiwan's Foreign Affairs Ministry provided a statement saying it was "deeply grateful that the Biden administration took the initiative to issue this statement over the weekend to condemn China's provocative actions and reiterate its commitment to Taiwan."

"We will continue to bolster cooperation with the U.S. and other like-minded nations to protect the rules-based international order and promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," the ministry said.

Oct. 1 wasn't a good day. The #PLAAF flew 38 warplanes into #Taiwan's ADIZ, making it the largest number of daily sorties on record. Threatening? Of course. It's strange the #PRC doesn't bother faking excuses anymore. JW (📸 via @MoNDefense) pic.twitter.com/U2fHUwV5uK — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) October 2, 2021

On Friday, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu personally tweeted about the Chinese military flights, saying it "wasn't a good day."

"Threatening? Of course. It's strange the #PRC doesn't bother faking excuses anymore," said the tweet, which was signed with the top diplomat's initials to show he'd written it himself.

"Taiwan is an advocate of peace in East Asia," said Taipei city spokesman and former ambassador Tom Chou in response to a CBS News request for comment from the mayor's office. "The record number of intrusions into Taiwan's airspace from China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) is a serious threat to Taiwan and will destabilize the status quo of peace in East Asia,"

"Taiwan plays an important role in global hi-tech supply chains, in particular semiconductor industry," noted Chou. "If the crisis is not handled properly, the world's hi-tech supply chains will be adversely affected [and] that will further slow down the pace of the global economic recovery. This explains why the United States has come forward to tell China to stop its intrusions into Taiwan's airspace. The people of Taiwan are very grateful to the United States for extending a helping hand during this crisis."