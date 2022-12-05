"GMA3" anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach taken off air following reports of a romantic relationship

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, the cohosts of ABC News' "GMA3," have been taken off air following reports of a romantic relationship between the co-anchors, ABC News confirmed to CBS News.

It was not immediately clear how long the pair will be gone or if they will return to "GMA3" — a spin-off of ABC's national morning news show, "Good Morning America." ABC News correspondents Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in for Holmes and Robach on Monday.

The co-anchors' leave of absence comes nearly a week after the Daily Mail published photos of the pair, who are both married to other people, cozying up in public. Following the report, Holmes and Roboch continued with their usual hosting duties on Thursday and Friday, but did not directly address the romance rumors.

ABC News told CBS News that, while the relationship does not violate company policy, it is "working through what is best for the organization."