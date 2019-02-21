Syracuse University coach Jim Boeheim fatally strikes pedestrian on highway

Jim Boeheim, the men's basketball coach at Syracuse University, hit and killed a man who was standing on the side of a road after an earlier crash, according to police.

The victim, identified as 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez of Syracuse, had been in a vehicle that struck a guardrail Wednesday night, according to police. Those who were in the car got out and were walking close to the vehicle.

Boeheim, 74, tried to avoid the car, which was in the middle of the road, said police. That's when he struck Jimenez, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

"Field sobriety and alco-sensor tests for both drivers were negative for any signs of impairment," Syracuse police said in a news release.

Boeheim was cooperating with investigators, and no traffic tickets were issued as of Thursday morning, police said.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Syracuse beat the Louisville Cardinals in a 69-49 win at Syracuse's sports stadium.