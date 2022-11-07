Fire, risk of explosions prompt evacuations near Georgia chemical plant

Neighborhoods near a chemical plant in Georgia where a large fire was burning were evacuated on Monday. The fire sent a thick plume of smoke into the air from the plant, located outside the port city of Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah.

Smoke hazards and a risk of explosions prompted officials to order people to leave three neighborhoods within a 1-mile radius of the Symrise chemical plant, Glynn County government spokesperson Katie Baasen said. People within a 3-mile radius were being told to shelter in place.

An evacuation order has been issued for the Hickory Bluff area and Sanctuary Cove subdivision east of I-95 due to a nearby chemical plant fire.

Those evacuating can find shelter at the PSA Recreation Center located at 1050 Wildcat Drive in Kingsland.



"If you are going to the shelter, please bring personal care items including medications, toiletries, and clothing for you and your family," emergency management authorities tweeted. "Domesticated pets are allowed, but need to be in a kennel. Bring leashes, food, and medicine for pets."

The fire had been contained and was expected to burn itself out, Baasen said in an email message to The Associated Press. She said hazards from the smoke posed the largest concern, though there was also a potential the fire could cause explosions.