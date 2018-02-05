Immigration officials detain Kansas man working in U.S. for 30 years

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- A Kansas teacher who lived in the United States for 30 years was recently taken into custody by immigration officials, CBS News affiliate KCTV reports. Syed Jamal, a father of three, was arrested in his yard in January as he was getting ready to take his children to school.

Jamal's 14-year-old son, Taseen, said his father came to the U.S. from Bangladesh many years ago.

"He didn't want us to have a life like his parents had," Taseen said. "No one should be able to rip a family apart like this, regardless of their position of power. If they still have the audacity to, I don't know how much human they have left in them."

Jamal's attorney, Jeffrey Bennett, said his client is now being held in Missouri. Jamal had overstayed a voluntary departure notice in 2011, but the government allowed him to stay in the country under supervision.

"He was granted prosecutorial discretion on an indefinite basis, but that can be taken away at any time, and that has happened just recently," Bennett said.

Jamal taught chemistry at several community colleges. He also coached youth sports, did science demonstrations and ran for the school board last year.

Dozens of Jamal's friends are now writing letters to the immigration judge who is handling his case, emphasizing his work in the community. His loved ones are pleading for his release.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Jamal's family with legal fees.