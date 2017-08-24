8 missing after mud and rockslides slam into Swiss village

GENEVA -- Police say eight people are still missing a day after a mudslide and rockslide hit a small Swiss village near the Italian border.

The village of Bondo was evacuated after the slide on Wednesday morning. Police in Graubuenden canton (state) say some buildings were damaged.

Police said Thursday that they haven't yet been able to reach eight people who were in the Bondasca valley at the time of the slide - nationals of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Six of those people have been reported missing by relatives.

That prompted an "intensified" search overnight. A Swiss army helicopter was deployed as part of the search.