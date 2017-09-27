Swine flu found in 5 people after coming into contact with pigs at county fairs

BALTIMORE -- A swine flu virus strain was detected in five people in Maryland who were in close contact with pigs at two county fairs, CBS Baltimore reports.

The Maryland Department of Health reports none of those infected with the influenza virus strain H3N2v became seriously ill or been hospitalized.

Those infected were in close contact with pigs at the Anne Arundel County Fair or the Great Frederick Fair in Frederick County. Health officials believe the virus does not pose a threat to most fair visitors.

Test results from the pigs at the Great Frederick Fair were confirmed as the subtype H3N2, with 95 pigs still in isolation.

Many of those pigs are fighting off the swine flu, under their owner's care, and the watch of the Department of Agriculture.

"We're just kind of waiting it out to see what the results are as far as the remainder of the tests that are pending," said Karen Crum, the Frederick Fair executive assistant.

Three farms in Frederick County were placed on a hold order because they have some pigs that were discharged from the fair before the virus was detected.

More than 100 pigs at the Charles County Fair were quarantined last week after some showed flu-like symptoms. Those pigs have been released, and the swine barn will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

The flu does not impact the quality of any pork products when properly cooked.

It's been five years since the swine flu last popped up at a county fair in Maryland, CBS Baltimore reported.