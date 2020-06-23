8-year-old girl among 3 found dead in backyard pool in New Jersey

Authorities on Tuesday were searching for answers in the deaths of three family members who were found unresponsive in a backyard above-ground swimming pool in New Jersey. Neighbors in East Brunswick called police who responded to the home on Clearview Road on Monday afternoon.

CBS New York reports a 32-year-old woman, her 8-year-old daughter and a 62-year-old man had died. Authorities have not released their names.

"A neighbor heard screaming and dialed 911," East Brunswick Police Lt. Frank Sutter said. "All the deceased were taken out of the pool. CPR was done and they were all pronounced in the backyard."

Neighbors told CBS New York the family had just moved into the home about a month ago.

"It's painful. It's painful," neighbor Yamini Patel told the station.

"This is a devastating day for our entire community. It is too early to determine exactly what happened," Police Chief Frank Losacco said in a statement. "We are working with the Middlesex County Prosecutors office and will release information as it develops."

CBS New York's Chopper 2 showed images of an above-ground swimming pool in the backyard where the three people were found dead. CBS New York

The county medical examiner was trying to determine what caused the deaths. CBS New York reported that an electrician's truck was present at the house, raising more questions.

"The fact that they had an electrician's truck show up shortly thereafter. It wouldn't make sense that three people just drowned right away like that. With and adult there, too," neighbor Phil Peterson said.

The investigation was ongoing.