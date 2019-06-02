Swarm of bees delays MLB game in San Diego

Sunday's game between the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres at Petco Park was delayed for 28 minutes after a swarm of bees settled onto a microphone attached to the netting near the Padres' dugout. The game was halted just after 4 p.m. local time, CBS San Diego affiliate KFMB-TV reports.

With Padres rookie Josh Naylor about to bat with two outs in the third inning, players began scattering. Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro headed to the dugout and plate umpire Gerry Davis moved back from the field. Eventually all the players left the field.

BREAKING: @Padres game halted for “bee delay” as massive swarm gathers on microphone near dugout. pic.twitter.com/HUVxRGXaSo — Barbara-Lee Edwards (@BarbaraLeeNews8) June 2, 2019

An exterminator in a beekeeping suit arrived shortly after. He climbed a ladder and sprayed the bees, then used a shop vacuum cleaner to remove the dead bees and the grounds crew tidied up the area.

A beekeeper removes bees from a microphone behind home plate during the third inning of a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins at Petco Park on Sun., June 2, 2019, in San Diego, California. Getty

A swarm of bees covers a microphone behind home plate at Petco Park. Getty

Once the game resumed, Naylor flied out to end the inning.

This isn't the first time Petco Park has experienced what the Padres jokingly referred to as a "bee delay."

Bees swarmed an area of the outfield during a game against the Houston Astros on July 2, 2009. Once again, a beekeeper was called to attend to the insects, delaying the game for 52 minutes.