SUV plows into 7-Eleven, hits man, narrowly misses woman

A 31-year-old man is accused of driving drunk after he crashed his SUV into a 7-Eleven in Lawrence, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning, CBS Boston reports.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows a female customer standing at the counter. Just as a male customer makes his way to leave the store, an SUV comes plowing through the front window. The SUV missed the woman at the counter by mere inches. The male customer was hit and thrown to the back of the store.

Police have identified the driver as Juan Taveras Mora. They say Mora drove his 2010 Toyota Highlander through the front of the store on Lowell Street just after 4 a.m.

The customer hit by the vehicle is a 64-year-old man who was taken to the hospital to be treated for a leg injury, police said. The manger of the 7-Eleven says the injured man was a regular customer and was just stopping by to fill his taxi up with gas.

Tiffany Chan/WBZ

"I can't imagine anything like that... Someone driving into your store and going all the way to the end," the 7-Eleven manager told reporters. "It looks like he was thinking it was a drive-thru."

Photos from inside the store show the mess left behind from the incident. The 7-Eleven remained closed on Monday and the smashed front window was boarded up.

"It was a nightmare. It was a terrible incident. You can only imagine how terrible was. We would never imagine something like that happen here," the manager said.

Tiffany Chan/WBZ

Surveillance video showed Mora pleading with police after the crash. Mora is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, operating a motor vehicle without a license and reckless driving. He was held on $50,000 bail.