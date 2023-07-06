SUV crashes into Wimbledon girls school in London, killing one child and wounding others

London — A schoolgirl was killed and more than six others were injured Thursday, along with two adults, when an SUV crashed into a private elementary school in Wimbledon, southwest London. The Land Rover crashed over a lawn and then into the main hall of The Study Prep, a school for girls between 4 and 11, shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. London police Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland said the eight-year-old girl died at the scene.

The police said it was not being treated as terrorism.

The Study Prep girls elementary school is seen in Wimbledon, London, on July 6, 2023, after a woman crashed her SUV, seen at top right, into the school grounds and main building, killing one student and leaving at least six others injured. Reuters/UK POOL

"This is tragic news and our thoughts are with the girl's family and friends, and everyone affected today. We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident," Kelland said in the statement.

Images from the scene showed the vehicle on the school grounds right up against its main building, surrounded by plastic sheets and police cordons.

About 20 ambulances were parked outside the school, CBS News' partner network BBC News reported. An air ambulance was also pictured on the scene and London's fire brigade said it had deployed two fire engines and two fire rescue units in response to the incident.

Police and emergency services attend the scene of a car crash at a school on July 6, 2023 in Wimbledon, England. Julian Finney/Getty

U.K. Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who's responsible for domestic security in Britain, said in a tweet that she was "saddened to hear about the tragic incident at the school in Wimbledon this morning. My thoughts are with everyone affected."

Police said they were waiting for updates on the condition of the people injured in the crash.

The school, in the upmarket Wimbledon Village area of the London suburb, is only about a mile from the All England Lawn Tennis club, home of the ongoing Wimbledon tennis championship.