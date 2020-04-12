Suspected tornado damages homes and airport in Louisiana

This is a dangerous day across the South as powerful storms swept several states. The city of Monroe, Louisiana, and several parishes have already been hit, possibly by tornadoes.

"The whole house has collapsed ya'll!" Tyrone Dickens was heard saying on his Facebook livestream as he toured the area in his car.

An unconfirmed tornado tore through the city of Monroe just before noon on Sunday.

"Look at these houses, Lord Jesus," Dickens said.

Look what this tornado have done Posted by Tyrone Dickens on Sunday, April 12, 2020

At least 20 homes were heavily damaged. The suspected twister ripped away several roofs, downing trees and power lines, blocking roads across the city.

Saw tornado wrapped in rain right after crossed it crossed I-20 near Arcadia. Many trees down. pic.twitter.com/8BXg4kDLRn — Isaac Madera 🇩🇴🇺🇸 (@isaacmadera18) April 12, 2020

With the worst behind them, many people returned to search through the wreckage to salvage whatever they could.

The storm turned planes around at the Monroe regional airport.

Severe weather is forecast through the night with tornado warnings up across the state.

“By the grace of God, early reports show only a few minor injuries. Pray for our city! Many neighbors & friends suffered catastrophic damage. We are hurting; but not broken. Times like this remind us WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER! Together we we will rebuild.“ - Mayor Jamie Mayo pic.twitter.com/sByzavTiTg — City of Monroe, LA (@CityofMonroe) April 12, 2020