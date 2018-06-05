Suspect shot by police after infant found dead in hotel freezer

BRONSON, Fla. — A man wanted in connection with the murder of a six-month-old child in Alabama was found Monday in Florida after he was shot during an altercation with deputies, reports CBS affiliate WJAX. The Alachua County Sheriff's Department said Carlton James Mathis, 28, was hospitalized after the shooting, which occurred after Mathis was spotted leaving a residence in nearby Levy County.

The baby was found in a hotel room freezer, 240 miles away in Dothan, Alabama, the station reports. It is not clear how Mathis is connected to the baby.

Mathis was shot Monday after officers pulled over an SUV he was in with three other people. Officers say he put a gun to the head of a driver moments before a SWAT team member opened fire, injuring Mathis.

Mathis will be booked into the Levy County Jail on assault charges -- and possible murder charges -- after his release from the hospital, deputies said.