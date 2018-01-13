Suspect in custody after Greyhound bus pursuit across state lines, police say

WADSWORTH, Ill. -- A person is in custody after a police pursuit of a Greyhound bus near the Wisconsin-Illinois border, Illinois State Police said. Approximately 40 passengers aboard the bus were safely removed and no injuries were reported, police said.

Police say the situation started after they received a report of a disorderly and possibly armed suspect aboard the bus in Wisconsin near the Illinois border, CBS affiliate WDJT reports. Greyhound said in a statement that the incident began around 9:50 p.m. CT.

The pursuit crossed into Illinois and the bus eventually stopped near the exit ramp to Route 173.

Authorities announced the unidentified suspect was in custody after 12:30 a.m. All lanes of I-94 were closed while several law enforcement agencies investigated the incident, WDJT reports, and the roadway was still closed as of 12:30 a.m.

No further information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.