Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput dead at 34 in apparent suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput, a rising Bollywood star known for his roles in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Kai Po Che," has died. The 34-year-old is believed to have committed suicide, Mumbai police told BBC News.

Mumbai police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok confirmed the death and said details were being investigated, according to the Associated Press.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a statement on Twitter expressing his condolences.

"[Rajput's] rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances," Modi wrote. "Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans."

Fellow Bollywood star Akshay Kumar said he was "shocked and speechless" at the news, while actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed similar sentiments on Twitter.

I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput

Rajput found success in both television and film after dropping out of college to pursue a career in acting and dance. His most recent film, "Chhichhore," was released last year.

Rajput's death comes days after his former manager, Disha Salian, fell to his death from the 14th floor of a building.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.