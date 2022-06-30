Supreme Court says Biden can end "Remain in Mexico" rule for asylum-seekers

The Supreme Court cleared the way Thursday for the Biden administration to terminate the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy, a rule first implemented under former President Donald Trump that required migrants arriving at the southern border to wait outside the U.S. for their asylum hearings.

In a 5-4 opinion authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the high court rejected arguments by Republican-led states seeking to force officials to keep the policy, ruling the decision to end it did not violate a 1996 migrant detention law and that a second memo terminating the program should have been considered by lower courts.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined Roberts' opinion, along with liberal justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. Justices Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barrett filed separate dissenting opinions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.