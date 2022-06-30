Watch CBS News
Politics

Supreme Court says Biden can end "Remain in Mexico" rule for asylum-seekers

By Camilo Montoya-Galvez

/ CBS News

CBS News Live
CBS News Live Live

The Supreme Court cleared the way Thursday for the Biden administration to terminate the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy, a rule first implemented under former President Donald Trump that required migrants arriving at the southern border to wait outside the U.S. for their asylum hearings.

In a 5-4 opinion authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, the high court rejected arguments by Republican-led states seeking to force officials to keep the policy, ruling the decision to end it did not violate a 1996 migrant detention law and that a second memo terminating the program should have been considered by lower courts. 

Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined Roberts' opinion, along with liberal justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. Justices Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barrett filed separate dissenting opinions. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Camilo Montoya-Galvez
Camilo Montoya-Galvez

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration reporter at CBS News. Based in Washington, he covers immigration policy and politics.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 10:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.