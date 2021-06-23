Supreme Court sides with Pennsylvania cheerleader punished for Snapchat post

Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with a Pennsylvania cheerleader punished for a vulgar message shared on Snapchat, with the justices ruling the school violated the student's First Amendment rights when it disciplined her for the off-campus rant.

The high court rule 8-1 in favor of the cheerleader, Brandi Levy, with Justice Stephen Breyer writing the majority opinion. Justice Clarence Thomas dissented.

The dispute centered around a message Levy posted to Snapchat on a Saturday in 2017 after learning she didn't make her school's varsity cheerleading team as a rising sophomore. In an act of frustration, Levy, then 14 and a freshman in the Mahanoy Area School District, shared with her 250 followers a self-deleting Snapchat of her and a friend raising their middle fingers, captioned with "f**k school f**k softball f**k cheer f**k everything."

Posts to Snapchat automatically delete after 24 hours, but one of Levy's followers, a fellow cheerleader, took a screenshot of her photo and accompanying caption and showed it to one of the cheerleading coaches. The coaches decided Levy violated team and school rules governing student conduct, and she was suspended from the cheerleading squad for her sophomore year.

Levy's parents unsuccessfully appealed to school and district officials to reconsider the punishment, and then filed a federal lawsuit arguing the discipline for her off-campus speech violated their daughter's free speech rights. A federal district court in Pennsylvania sided with Levy and her parents, and ordered her reinstated on the team. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed and ruled the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Tinker v. Des Moines doesn't apply to off-campus speech.

The question of whether schools can punish students for speech that takes place off campus has taken on heightened importance in the digital age and during the coronavirus pandemic, when many students participated in online learning, blurring the campus boundaries.

Levy's case was the biggest involving student speech to land before the Supreme court in 50 years, and during oral arguments in April, the justices wrestled with how to protect the free speech rights of public school students while also ensuring school officials are not powerless to address bullying or harassment that originates off campus.

The dispute brought together a diverse coalition of groups backing Levy and the ACLU, including conservative legal organizations, religious liberty groups and nine Republican attorney general, who argued that under-policing campus speech is "undoubtedly the better rule."

The Biden administration and anti-bullying groups, meanwhile, sided with the Mahanoy Area School District.