Supreme Court set to rule on abortion pill access by midnight Wednesday

Supreme Court set to rule on abortion pill access

Supreme Court set to rule on abortion pill access

Washington — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito extended a temporary pause on a lower court order that imposed limitations on the widely used abortion pill mifepristone to Friday at 11:59 p.m.

The brief order issued by Alito preserves broad access to mifepristone for two more days.