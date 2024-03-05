Can you register to vote at the polls today? Super Tuesday states with same-day voter registration for the 2024 primaries

Washington — It's Super Tuesday, your state is one of the 15 holding its primary or caucuses and you forgot to register to vote.

Is it too late?

In some states, yes, it's too late. But if you live in one of about half of the states that allow same-day voter registration, proceed to your polling place.

Check below to see if your state allows you to register when you show up to vote.

Alabama

Alabama does not allow same-day voter registration. The state requires voters to register at least 15 days before an election.

Alaska

The Alaska Republican Party says it allows same-day voter registration for its caucuses. (The Democratic primary is April 6.) Voters should bring an ID with them. Polling sites may be different than usual elections, since the caucuses are run by the political party, not the state's Division of Elections. Find caucus sites here.

Arkansas

Arkansas does not permit same-day voter registration. The deadline to register is 30 days before an election.

California

California allows same-day registration for those who missed the deadline to register by mail or online (both 15 days before an election). A driver's license, California identification card number or the last four numbers on your Social Security card are needed to register. Find your polling place here.

Colorado

Colorado's deadline to register by mail and online was eight days before the primary, but the state allows in-person voter registration through Election Day. All voters need to bring a valid ID. Check your polling location here.

Maine

Maine also allows same-day voter registration for those who did not submit an application by Feb. 13. Bring an acceptable proof of identification. Look up your polling place here.

Massachusetts

The deadline to register to vote in Massachusetts was 10 days before the primary.

Minnesota

Voters in Minnesota have to submit their online or mail applications at least 21 days before an election. But the state allows same-day voter registration if that deadline is missed. Voters who register on Election Day need to show proof of residence before casting a ballot. Find your polling place here.

North Carolina

North Carolina permits same-day voter registration during the early voting period, which ended March 2. Same-day registration on Election Day is not available for most voters. The exceptions include voters who became naturalized U.S. citizens or felons who regained voting rights after the regular voter registration deadline, which was Feb. 9. Same-day registrants must provide proof of where they live. Look up your polling place here.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma requires voters to register at least 25 days before Election Day. The cutoff to vote in the primary was Feb. 9.

Tennessee

Tennessee is another state that does not allow same-day voter registration. The deadline to register to vote in the primary was Feb. 5.

Texas

The last day to register to vote for the Texas primary was Feb. 5. The state does not allow same-day voter registration.

Utah

Utah allows same-day voter registration for those who missed the Feb. 23 deadline to submit their application online or by mail. Utah requires two acceptable forms of ID for same-day registration. Check your polling location here.

Vermont

Voters in Vermont can register to vote online or in-person on any day, including Election Day. Applications sent by mail must be received no later than Election Day. Bring an acceptable form of ID. Find your polling place here.

Virginia

The deadline to register to vote in Virginia was 22 days before the primary. Voters who register between the cutoff and Election Day will cast a provisional ballot, which would be counted once their application is approved. Virginia requires all voters to show an acceptable form of ID. Look up your polling place here.

American Samoa

American Samoa does not have same-day voter registration. Voters must register at least 29 days before the election to participate in the caucuses. (The Republican caucuses are March 8.)