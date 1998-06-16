Super Senior!

Eugenie Garside (center) is helped to the podium by Roxanne Solimini (left) and her tutor Cyrena Wooster (right) at Nauset Regional High School's graduation. Garside, 98, is a resident of the Pleasant Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brewster, Massachusetts. She worked toward her high school diploma for a year with five high school student tutors in science, math, history and literature. As a girl, Garside only made it through the third grade.

