Air patrols and high-tech policing: How officials plan to keep Super Bowl LVI safe

When the Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the event will have national security-level protection. With patrols in the air, high-tech policing on land and even in the ocean, security for the Super Bowl is so tight that it extends for miles.

One of the challenges in protecting SoFi Stadium is that it's only a couple of miles away from Los Angeles International Airport, meaning there is a lot of traffic in the sky. Customs and Border Protection agents are using Black Hawk helicopters to look for any suspicious activity from the skies.

"This is a large, impressive, loud helicopter," agent Brandon Tucker told CBS News. "So part of our operation also is to deter any nefarious activity."

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are huge potential targets — so Customs and Border Protection agents will be on high-speed boats at the ready.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CBS News that hundreds of people from the department would be providing security for one of the biggest events of the year.

"We in the Department of Homeland Security dedicate more than 500 people to the effort," he said. "It's a remarkable, remarkable program. More than 2,000 people working 24/7."

Randall Hill, a former NFL wide receiver turned federal agent, is working on tracking down counterfeiters.

"You're talking about well in excess of $100 million," he said. "So you know, it affects not just the game itself, but also the communities too."