Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz on his Super Bowl-winning touchdown

When Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz scored the game-winning touchdown Sunday at Super Bowl 52, it took a few minutes for referees to review his catch. "It seemed like an eternity, honestly," Ertz said Monday on "CBS This Morning." "I didn't really know what they were looking at at the time. To me, it seemed pretty obvious. But when they were reviewing it for that long, I mean, that's when doubt seeps in just a little bit."

His touchdown came with just over two minutes left in the game, finishing a 75-yard drive to put the Eagles in front of the New England Patriots for good. Ertz credits the preparation that the Eagles have put in the past year.

"It started in April of last year and it's just been a continuation of things. We practice so hard each and every day as a team. I think we practice harder than probably any NFL team. It's pretty remarkable what we do on the practice field each and every week, and at that point, it's all reaction," Ertz said.

Their reaction helped the team beat Tom Brady, the most decorated quarterback in Super Bowl history.

"Any time you get in a shoot-out with that guy, that's definitely not the ideal situation. That guy is the greatest quarterback to ever walk the Earth. He probably will be for a long, long time," Ertz said. "So I mean, when they scored and we're down one with I think nine minutes to go in the game, we had all the confidence in the world though."

While many considered the Eagles an underdog throughout their season, it only helped fuel the team.

"I think it was kind of a rallying thing for our team, for the city. I mean, the city of Philadelphia is all about the underdog," Ertz said.