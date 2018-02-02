Super Bowl 2018 expected to be coldest on record

MINNEAPOLIS - Even by Minnesota standards, Super Bowl Sunday will be shivering. The predicted kickoff temperature is just nine degrees.

"I have three shirts on and a coat," said one fan.

Kevin Smith, who is part of the Super Bowl host committee, said there is a plan for fans who didn't prepare for cold.

"We have a level one trauma center within a couple of blocks of U.S. Bank Stadium if anyone has a problem," Smith said.

Eric Dayton, who helped coin the "Bold North" phrase, wants to turn the state's snow and ice into a strength.

"A lot of people kept saying Super Bowl in February in Minnesota, this sounds like a terrible idea," I said. "Well, I think it is a great idea and it has been so fun to see all of these out-of-towners outdoors experiencing what we have to offer," he replied.

That's why all week, many of the activities have been held outdoors with people showing up, layered up.

A winter carnival in St. Paul is being held outside, and it's expected to draw more than a half a million people to see an ice palace.

"The city is full of energy right now and it is fun to see all these people coming to our part of the country and hopefully they are going to go home with great stories tell," said Dayton.

But the true test is whether visitors will come back to the cold without the Bowl.