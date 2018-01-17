1 dead in sledding accident at Sunday River Ski Resort

NEWRY, Maine - One person died and another was seriously hurt in a sledding accident at the Sunday River Ski Resort, Wednesday morning, according to CBS affiliate WGME-TV. Oxford County Sheriff's deputies say a third person, who was not hurt, called 911 around 2:00 a.m. The incident took place on the Tempest ski trail. According to The Associated Press, sledding is not allowed on the ski trails, and the mountain was closed at the time.
Part of the Tempest Trail is rated as a black diamond for expert skiers, and another part is rated as a blue diamond for intermediate skiers, according to The AP.
So far the sheriff's office says it will not be releasing additional information, but says the investigation is ongoing.