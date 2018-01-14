Crews rescue passengers after casino boat catches fire in Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities said 50 people were rescued from a Sun Cruz casino boat that caught fire near Port Richey, Florida, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office told CBS News on Sunday. They said the boat, named The Island Breeze, was going to a casino in international waters.

The office said the fire occurred about 100 yards off-shore, and at one point, there were more than 40 people in the water. The passengers have since been pulled out of the water and treated by officials, the office said.

#UPDATE All people aboard the Island Breeze during the boat fire are accounted for and ashore. All updates on this response will posted to here @USCGSoutheast #USCG — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 14, 2018

CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP-TV reports that the Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission also responded to the scene.

