Summer Fun on the Net

There's lots of summer entertainment in store for kids and music lovers online. For music fans, Intel is hosting a New York Music Festival from July fifteenth through the 18th. Three hundred bands wil be featured at 20 clubs......but you can catch them all, live, on the web. Intel's Wendy Hafner...

"This is going to be the largest online event ever."

There will be streaming audio and video and Intel gets to show off the value of the PC to the music world. The site is intelfest.com. If you've got kids home this summer, you can send them to a virtual camp. Camp Yucky...part of the Yuckiest Site on the Internet at yucky.com, a popular site where kids learn about science in their kind of language. You might say Susan Mernit is the counselor in charge.

"Camp Yucky has lots of things to do including online activities like playing Yucky Trivia, writing WormLib stories and sending them to a friend, we have fantastic repulsive recipes. Recipes for things like beef with maggots, puss with blood sauce and my favorite, phat vegetable puke."

Yucky. You bet. That's why 11 to 15 year olds love Yucky.com. There are new activities at Camp Yucky every week.