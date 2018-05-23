"Summa Cum Laude" cake censored by Publix grocery store

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A South Carolina woman isn't happy a grocery store censored her honor graduate son's cake, which was supposed to include the Latin phrase "Summa Cum Laude." Cara Koscinski told The Washington Post she ordered a cake online from Publix that was supposed to say "Congrats Jacob! Summa Cum Laude class of 2018."

She says the online message box did not like the word "cum," the Latin word for "with." The computer marked it as a naughty word and substituted it with three hyphens.

Koscinski said she then filled in a box for special instructions explaining the Latin word and placed the $70 order. Another family member picked up the cake, not knowing what it was supposed to say. It came with the hyphens.

"My son was humiliated," Koscinski wrote in a Facebook post with pictures of the cake.

Ok. I didn’t want to post but I cannot resist. I ordered Jacob’s graduation cake from Publix. A $70 cake!! He earned a... Posted by Cara Koscinski on Sunday, May 20, 2018

The store gave her a refund and a $160 gift card when she complained, CBS affiliate WCSC-TV reports.

The grocer said in a statement that "this situation has been addressed," according to the station.

"Satisfying our customers is our top priority," the statement said. "You can feel confident that this situation has been addressed, and the appropriate business areas and leaders are involved."