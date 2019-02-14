Todo En Uno: Sujetos armados asaltan joyería
The Senate passed the bill Thursday afternoon, and the House is expected to pass it in the evening
The compromise bill contains $1.375 billion for border fencing, far less than the $5.7 billion requested by Trump
Verona is the setting of William Shakespeare's famed "Romeo and Juliet"
Travis Kauffman said he was alone on a run when he encountered a mountain lion earlier this month
National Weather Service says more than 4 inches fell over 48 hours near a wildfire burn scar close to the city of Lake Elsinore in the Santa Ana Mountains
The former FBI acting director tells 60 Minutes about the measures taken to ensure investigations into President Trump wouldn’t "vanish." See the full story Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS
Some of the teens kidnapped by the Islamist militants are free and back in school, pursuing the education their captors wanted to deny them. "60 Minutes" reports, Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT
Bob Simon interviews Sir Nicholas Winton, who helped save hundreds of mostly Jewish children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia on the eve of the World War II
The lifelong Democrat tells "60 Minutes" both parties are not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people
A private company has set off a revolution in space by launching hundreds of small satellites, enough to photograph the entire landmass of the Earth every day
It was completely legal and it won them millions. Jon Wertheim reports on how Jerry Selbee and his wife Marge used "basic arithmetic" to crack the code on certain lottery games
House Democrats have been stonewalled over the last two years when it came to subpoenas on various Trump administration dealings. But now Democrats have the majority, and Elijah Cummings plans to make the most of it
Scott Pelley reports on the developments in artificial intelligence brought about by venture capitalist Kai-Fu Lee's investments and China's effort to dominate the AI field
President Trump said he will sign a spending bill to fund the government and avoid a shutdown. But he said he would declare a national emergency. Nancy Cordes has the latest.
Now that the winningest female ski racer in the world has retired, 60 Minutes looks back on her conversation with Sharyn Alfonsi
President Trump was quick to react to a "60 Minutes" interview with Andrew McCabe, the former deputy director of the FBI. McCabe told Scott Pelley why he was concerned in a meeting with the president. Paula Reid reports.
On Thursday, retail giant Amazon abruptly canceled plans to build a second headquarters in New York City. The company has facing fierce backlash from local leaders and activists. David Begnaud reports.
Flooding and mudslides led to evacuations and rescues in California Thursday. In Sausalito, a house slid downhill into another house and in Lake Elsinore, floodwaters caused part of a home to collapse. Mola Lenghi reports.
Parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast haven't been this cold in decades — if ever
In February 1990, Nelson Mandela sat down with CBS News and reflected on his time in prison.
Congress lopsidedly approved a border security compromise Thursday that would avert a second government shutdown, but a new confrontation was ignited -- this time over President Trump's plan to bypass lawmakers and declare a national emergency to siphon billions from other federal coffers for his wall on the Mexican boundary. CBS News Capitol Hill producer Rebecca Kaplan joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with the latest.
The White House announced Thursday President Trump plans to declare a national emergency at the Southern border. Niall Stanage, a White House columnist for the Hill, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the pending declaration.