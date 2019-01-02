Watch: Texas steer mascot charges Georgia bulldog before Sugar Bowl

New Orleans -- The Texas football program's mascot, a large white and brown longhorn steer named Bevo, caused a stir at the Sugar Bowl on Tuesday when it knocked down its barricade and briefly charged in the direction of Georgia's mascot, a bulldog name Uga.

Bevo is not here for this mascot meeting. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KXgaQzGm0W — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) January 2, 2019

Uga X, an English bulldog wearing a bright red Georgia sweater, was quickly pulled out of harm's way, but Bevo's head and horns appeared to make contact with several people, including a couple of photographers, who scampered out of the way or were knocked down.

Nick Wagner, a photojournalist for the Austin American-Statesman, shows off the scrapes on his back from the Texas mascot bull "Bevo," seen in background, before the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia in New Orleans, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Rusty Costanza / AP

Bevo was quickly restrained and there were no reported injuries. However, Nick Wagner, a photojournalist for the Austin American-Statesman, got scraped on the back by Bevo's horn.

The incident, about an hour before kickoff, was caught on video and quickly became a sensation on social media.

While it appeared to many that Bevo was advancing aggressively toward Uga X, the steer's chief handler disputed that version of events.

Silver Spur alumni association executive director Ricky Brennes, who is in charge of handling the 1,700-pound steer, said Bevo was simply agitated because he wanted to walk and was being restrained.

"He had kind of gone up and bumped the barricade a few times before," Brennes said. "He ran through the gate and into where Uga's area was. It really was more just unfortunate timing and he wasn't aware Georgia's mascot was there. It had nothing to do with the dog."

Texas athletics spokesman John Bianco said "all established safety and security measures were in place for Bevo" at the Sugar Bowl, including two halters, two chains and six handlers to hold him.

People on the CBSDFW Facebook page were split on whether the incident was funny or serious.

Courtney Brianne said, "Folks could've been really hurt. Bevo needs better handlers."

"They need to stop brining him there, seriously," said JoJoyce Davis.

Terrie E. Sickels said, "Bevo came to play! Lets Go Texas Longhorns!"

RW Singley added, "Bulldogs had the play of the day? I think the Longhorns won that skirmish!"

But Karen Kruger Jarrell put it this way, "Live animals should not be mascots!

The noise and chaos must be very stressful!! Time to put a stop to this before someone or some animal gets hurt!!"

Bevo's Texas Longhorns wound up beating Uga's Georgia Bulldogs 28-21 in the Sugar Bowl.