Subtropical Storm Alberto is first named tropical weather system of 2018

Subtropical Storm Alberto is the first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Friday. The storm was moving toward the Gulf of Mexico at 6 mph late Friday morning.

Alberto had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as of 11 a.m. ET. It was located 55 miles south of Cozumel, Mexico, and 195 miles southwest of Cuba.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain to the central Gulf Coast region and the southeastern United States this weekend and into next week, the weather service said. It is expected to produce 10 to 15 inches of rain across the northeastern region of the Yucatan Peninsula and western Cuba with isolated areas seeing as much as 25 inches of rain.

The potential for flooding will increase early next week, the weather service said, adding that the rainfall could produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

National Hurricane Center

The Mexican government has issued a tropical storm watch for the Yucatan Peninsula's east coast, and the Cuban government has issued a tropical storm watch for Pinar del Rio.

What is a subtropical storm?

The hurricane center defines the term as a "subtropical cyclone" in which the maximum sustained wind speed -- using the U.S. one-minute average -- is 39 mph or higher. Subtropical storms have cooler centers than tropical storms, but they can eventually develop into tropical storms and then into hurricanes.