Police say they found body of baby whose mother said she couldn't remember last 4 days

JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Authorities in central North Dakota have found the body of a 4-month-old boy whose mother told law enforcement officers she couldn't remember the last four days or where she left the baby. Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser told CBS Fargo affiliate KXJB an autopsy will be performed to determine how long the baby had been dead.

No other details about the baby's death were released.

Kaiser told KXJB the family had been notified. The sheriff says a farmer on Friday found the baby's mother, Justice Lange, in rural Woodworth. Lange and the baby were reported missing on Monday.

Kaiser says the search has centered near where Lange was found.

Kaiser says Lange had several warrants out for her arrest. She was taken to a Fargo hospital with undisclosed injuries. There are no charges at this time, and Kaiser told KXJB his department will need some time to investigate before any charges are filed.