Students create custom Hulk costume for 4-year-old with cerebral palsy

Mishawaka, Indiana — In Zephan Cantu's world, Halloween has never been a special day because he's not like the other kids.

"Last year it was just stares and pointing and things like that," said his mother, Leeann Cantu.

The 4-year-old boy has cerebral palsy. But this Halloween will be different because of the art and robotics students at Penn High School in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Isabella Costa and Michael Garcia were part of the foam sculpture team building a Hulk costume that fits over Zephan's wheelchair. Zephan really loves the Hulk. But for Costa, it's personal because her sister has cerebral palsy.

Don Dahler with Zephan Cantu and his mom, Leeann Cantu. CBS News

"It's a very good opportunity that I wish my sister also had. So it's just nice to see other families get this gift," she said.L

Saturday, the students presented the Cantu family with Zephan's costume.

"I think somebody seeing him in something like this, a big costume that's really noticeable, they're gonna wanna say something to him," Leeann said.

Building a Hulk Jeep is pretty great. But helping a 4-year-old feel special and noticed and accepted -- that's the real superpower.