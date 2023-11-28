1 student killed, 1 hospitalized in stabbing at North Carolina high school gym: "My heart broke"

A stabbing at a North Carolina high school on Monday left one student dead and another hospitalized, officials said. The stabbing happened during a morning fight in the gym at Southeast Raleigh High School in an incident that was caught on video, CBS affiliate WNCN-TV reported.

A 14-year-old suspect was in custody, but it wasn't clear if the youth attended the school, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.

Officials haven't released the name of the 15-year-old student who died. Another student, 16, remained in the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, Patterson said.

Schools should be a safe haven for students and staff, Wake County Superintendent Robert Taylor said at an afternoon news conference with Patterson.

"In the aftermath of today's tragedy, we will review all of our safety processes and protocols," he said.

Eleventh grader Aniyah Bellamy told WNCN when she got out of school that she was still shaken up from what happened.

"My heart broke, it was very devastating to hear because hearing that that happened in school of all places where children are supposed to be safe, that was just not, it was just very devastating," she said.

Class was canceled on Tuesday, but Bellamy told the station she's concerned about the days that follow.

"I don't really feel that safe because if that could happen to anybody, if that happened to them, that could happen to anybody," she said.

Raleigh police said officers and detectives were still working with Wake County Public School officials to investigate the stabbing.

"We continue to pray for all impacted by this tragic incident as we begin to heal as a community," a Raleigh police news release said.