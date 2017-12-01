Student dies after passing out during gym class at Florida school

WILTON MANORS, Fla. -- Students and faculty members at a South Florida school are mourning the loss of one of their peers who passed out and later died at a hospital.

CBS Miami reports the 14-year-old boy collapsed Thursday morning during a gym class held at Somerset Village Academy in Wilton Manors.

"It was on the track. He was running," said student Carilee Henritez. "It was my best friend's brother."

Word traveled quickly that something had happened to a student on the athletic field.

"He said someone called him and said some little kid died at the school," one student's mother, Katrina Madison, said. "It is devastating, my kids go here. It is devastating to me."

Paramedics transported the boy to a local hospital where he later died.

The young man's parents were notified, however, his identity is being withheld at this time. The coroner's office will determine his cause of death.

In a written statement, school officials said they were "absolutely heartbroken."

The incident remains under investigation by police.