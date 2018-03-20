CBSN
By Gael Fashingbauer Cooper CNET March 20, 2018, 9:54 AM

Stream all episodes of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" on Twitch on Rogers' 90th birthday

Fred Rogers, the host of the children's television series, "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood," sits for a promotional portrait in this picture from the 1980's. "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" will broadcast its last new episode August 31, 2001 it was announced August 30 in a statement by Rogers from Nantucket, Massachusetts. Rogers died at the age of 74 February 27, 2003 at his Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania home. He had been suffering from stomach cancer.

Need a trip back to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe? Don't we all? Starting Tuesday, you can watch all 856 episodes of classic children's show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" on free live-streaming site Twitch.

Host Fred Rogers died back in 2003 at age 74, but if the iconic children's entertainer were still with us, he'd celebrate his 90th birthday on Tuesday. The marathon is meant to honor Rogers as well as Monday's 50th anniversary of his program. 

"We're starting the marathon with 90 of the most popular episodes of 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' followed by a run-through the entire show's history ... all 856 episodes," the site said in a statement

If you grew up with Mister Rogers like some of us, you may have some ideas about what those 90 most-popular episodes will contain. In addition to a lot of fish-feeding and plenty of cardigan-sweater-wearing, they'll hopefully feature a lot of the Neighborhood of Make-Believe and plenty of those classic Picture Picture factory tours. (Sadly, a 2012 Marketplace article describes how tough it's been for some of those plants over the years.)

Not that anyone's asking me, but I'd vote for a minimum of the endless opera episodes, but plenty of the ones where Rogers wandered around and met the people in his neighborhood doing their daily jobs. Who didn't wish Chef Brockett's Bakery was a real place in their very own neighborhood?

The episodes start streaming at 1 p.m. ET on March 20.

