Strategic Command deletes New Year's tweet about dropping bomb

Washington -- The U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees America's nuclear and missile arsenal, boasted in a New Year's Eve tweet that it's ready if ever needed "to drop something much, much bigger" than the Times Square ball.

The tweet was accompanied by video of B-2 bombers dropping two 30,000-pound conventional weapons at a test range, according to CNN, which aired the video.

The tweet on Strategic Command's Twitter account was replaced with an apology: "Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies."

Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies. — US Strategic Command (@US_Stratcom) December 31, 2018

The first tweet read in part: "#TimesSquare tradition rings in the #NewYear by dropping the big ball...if ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger."

As CBS News' David Martin reported for "60 Minutes," STRATCOM, as it's called, trains every day for the possibility of nuclear war and takes extraordinary measures to make sure that one person and one person only -- the president of the United States -- can give the order to launch a nuclear weapon.