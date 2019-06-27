"Straight Pride Parade" clears first hurdle toward proposed August event

The organizers of Boston's proposed "Straight Pride Parade" this summer announced their public event application was approved by the city Wednesday, reports CBS Boston. And the group claims there is already a date set.

The organization Super Happy Fun America, which claims to advocate "on behalf of the straight community in order to foster respect... and alliances with people from all walks of life," is planning the event to celebrate "Straight Pride," according to its website.

The group's president John Hugo said they had been told they can hold the parade Aug. 31 at a press conference outside of City Hall Wednesday, reports CBS Boston. The date is also listed on the parade's information page.

However, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh's office said it is not a done deal just yet. The public event application's approval is a "step in the process towards receiving a permit," Walsh's press office emailed in a statement. "As a next step, the organizers will need to receive necessary approvals from the police department and the licensing board to receive both a parade permit and an entertainment license."

The group refers to this flag as the, "Straight Pride Flag." SUPER HAPPY FUN AMERICA



The route begins in roughly the same location as June's Boston Pride Parade -- Copley Square. "It will be a one-day event consisting of a parade followed by a flag raising ceremony," writes the group.

The site claims the parade will be free and open to the public. "All are welcome," reads the event's description. "Antifa (short for Anti-Fun) is not welcome because they oppose happiness and fun."

Conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos will be the grand marshal — and mascot for the parade, according to the group's website.

The parade appeared to be a reaction to the city's rejection of the group's application to raise its "straight pride flag" on City Hall flagpoles this spring. "This request to raise the flag was respectfully denied as use of City Hall flag poles is at the City's sole and complete discretion," writes the press office in a statement. "The City maintains that its flag poles are a forum for government speech. As such, the City maintains selectivity and control over the messages conveyed by the flags flown on our flag poles, and has chosen not to display the 'Straight Pride' flag."

The group posted a blog post in late April expressing its frustrations and announcing the idea of holding a parade.

"We are dsappointed [sic] that the Walsh administration has chosen hate and discrimination," an April 20 blog post on the site read. "Therefore, we have decided to launch a campaign to educate the public, politicians, and civil servants about the straight community and the unique problems we face. We have determined that a parade would be the best way to promote our community and its diverse history, culture, and identity. We anticipate that the city will eventually choose to embrace tolerance and inclusivity."

Earlier this month, Walsh commented on the event in a Twitter thread. "Permits to host a public event are granted based on operational feasibility, not based on values or endorsements of beliefs," he wrote. "The City of Boston cannot deny a permit based on an organization's values." Walsh will not be attending the "Straight Pride" parade, according to his press office.