Boston officials approve "Straight Pride Parade" — and it already has a date

The organizers of Boston's proposed "Straight Pride Parade" this summer announced their public event application was approved by the city Wednesday, reports CBS Boston. And there is already a date set.

The organization Super Happy Fun America, which claims to advocate "on behalf of the straight community in order to foster respect... and alliances with people from all walks of life," is planning the event to celebrate "Straight Pride," according to its website.

The group has been told they can hold the parade Aug. 31 and will be receiving a license from the city for it, said the group's president John Hugo at a press conference outside of City Hall, reports CBS Boston. Hugo ran for Congress in 2018 as a Republican, but was defeated by Democratic incumbent Katherine Clark.

The proposed one-day event will consist of a parade and ceremony during which the "straight pride flag" will be raised over Boston's City Hall. The flag raising will be followed by speeches and outreach to the community. "We invite Mayor Martin J. Walsh to participate and express the city's support for the straight community," reads the event's page.

The group refers to this flag as the, "Straight Pride Flag." SUPER HAPPY FUN AMERICA

The site claims the parade will be free and open to the public. "All are welcome," reads the event's description. "Antifa (short for Anti-Fun) is not welcome because they oppose happiness and fun."

The group said it is requesting the same parade route as June's Boston Pride Parade, as well as the same "accommodations" afforded the annual event, including street closings and the inclusion of vehicles and floats.

Conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos will be the grand marshal — and mascot for the parade, according to the group's website.

The parade appeared to be a reaction to the city's rejection of the group's application to raise its "straight pride flag" at Boston's City Hall this spring.

"We are dsappointed [sic] that the Walsh administration has chosen hate and discrimination," an April 20 blog post on the site read. "Therefore, we have decided to launch a campaign to educate the public, politicians, and civil servants about the straight community and the unique problems we face. We have determined that a parade would be the best way to promote our community and its diverse history, culture, and identity. We anticipate that the city will eventually choose to embrace tolerance and inclusivity."

Earlier this month, Mayor Marty Walsh commented on the event in a Twitter thread. "Permits to host a public event are granted based on operational feasibility, not based on values or endorsements of beliefs," he wrote. "The City of Boston cannot deny a permit based on an organization's values." Walsh will not be attending the "Straight Pride" parade, reports CBS Boston.